A little rain or snow is coming to Montana

BOZEMAN – A few weak storm systems to track this week with only a slight chance for rain or snow for lower valleys and a slightly better chance for mountain snow accumulations.

Overall, the flow aloft will persist out of the West to SW and this should keep temperatures slightly above normal to well above normal this week into the weekend.

A slight dip in temperatures is likely late Wednesday through Friday as a weakening Pacific storm passes through the state. This storm system will produce scattered valley rain or snow and a better chance for accumulating snow over mountains and passes Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

