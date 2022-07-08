Watch Now
A few strong afternoon thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 15:18:00-04

BOZEMAN – A cold front will finally bring a change to the current weather pattern, but the front will not arrive until late Saturday.

A few strong thunderstorms are Friday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon, but they should be extremely isolated and not widespread.

The Storm Prediction Center has a higher risk for a possible strong to severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon from Dillon to Bozeman northward to Butte.

Saturday afternoon the higher probability of stronger storms will be in central Montana.

This front will bring a very short-lived cool down Sunday into Monday, but a rapid warmup is coming beginning Tuesday next week and turning hot by Wednesday and Thursday. Low to mid 90s are possible by the middle half of next week.

