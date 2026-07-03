A Few Storms Friday With A Dry 4th

Today's Forecast: Your Friday will bring mild highs in the middle and upper 70s for the afternoon with a west to southwest wind between 5-10 mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will fire off during the afternoon, though the potential of strong storms is not likely. Most of those showers will be spotty and brief before clearing for the early evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Isolated Afternoon Rumbles

BOZEMAN: High: 75; Low: 49. Temperatures will climb quickly through the morning with mostly sunny skies blasting the area with sunshine.Winds will stay out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Isolated t-storms are possible during the afternoon, though those chances are sparse. Skies will clear for the evening and stay dry for your Saturday.

BUTTE: High: 75; Low: 46. Mainly sunny skies will allow temperatures to build quickly through the morning. Highs will top out in the 70s. Our shower chances are slim, as we see a few showers to the south of the area. Look for sensational highs near 80 for the 4th under mostly sunny skies.

DILLON: High: 78; Low: 49. Temperatures for the afternoon should top out near 80° under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up slightly for the afternoon as a few showers develop to the east and move out of the region during the early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 72; Low: 40. The afternoon will bring a few spotty afternoon and early evening showers that will leave highs in the low 70s for the afternoon. Once those shower leave the region during the early evening you can expect dry conditions through Sunday morning before scattered showers move in Sunday afternoon.

DRY AND MILD FOR THE FORTH:

Your 4th of July looks nearly ideal to spend some time outdoors. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s under clear skies.Rain chances are extremely slim through the evening so outdoor festivities like fireworks displays should go off without a hitch.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Breezy For The 4th

Winds on Saturday will primarily be out of the west to southwest between 10-20 mph through the evening. Here are a few of the festivities going on this weekend.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Fourth Festivities

Sunday could be a little more interesting as highs stay in the low to middle 80s and could bring some scattered thundershowers during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not likely though a few of the storms on Sunday could bring gusty winds near 60 mph.