A Few Storms And High Fire Danger For Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see a mix of sunshine and afternoon clouds with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening in the western half of the region. Afternoon west to northwest winds will increase between 10 and 20 mph across many valleys with extreme winds possible. Stronger thunderstorms may produce additional gusty and erratic outflow winds. Air quality remains generally fair, although localized haze and smoke may still linger during the morning hours in some valleys. Elevated fire danger remains a concern due to dry fuels, breezy winds and lightning potential from thunderstorms with a Red Flag Warning issued in SW Montana today.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather A Few Strong Storms

BOZEMAN: High: 77; Low: 51. Mostly sunny skies this morning with increasing afternoon clouds. There is a minimal chance of afternoon t-storms today for the area. Winds increase to around 10 to 20 mph this afternoon with locally higher gusts possible. Dry conditions continue for most locations through the evening with partly cloudy skies overnight.

BUTTE: High: 71; Low: 43. Partly sunny skies with isolated afternoon and early evening thunderstorms possible, especially near surrounding mountain ranges. Northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph during the afternoon with occasional gusts above 30 mph possible. Gusty and erratic winds may accompany stronger storms later today. Cooler overnight temperatures settle into the low 40s tonight.

DILLON: High: 72; Low: 50. Mostly sunny and mild with isolated thunderstorms developing later this afternoon. Winds increase between 10 and 20 mph with occasional higher gusts possible in open areas. Lightning and gusty winds from nearby storms may create localized fire weather concerns this evening. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 67; Low: 42. Partly sunny skies with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms expected, especially over higher terrain. Southwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph possible at times. Brief heavier rainfall and gusty winds are possible near stronger storms before cooler overnight temperatures settle into the low 40s tonight.

HIGH FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Southwest Montana will remain in a unsettled weather pattern through the remainder of the week with nearly daily chances for at least isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal averages before trending cooler this weekend as a stronger weather system moves into the Northern Rockies with increasing cloud cover and better rain chances especially for Sunday afternoon and Monday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Red Flag Warning

Elevated fire danger concerns will continue across portions of the region. There is a Red Flag Warning in much of SW Montana For Wednesday due to extreme winds. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph in the Madison Valley today. Between gusty winds, isolated t-storms, and low humidity we should be vigilant about fire activity today and Thursday.

