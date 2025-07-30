Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A few rumbles Wednesday with a better chance for thunderstorms Thursday

Thunderstorm chances higher Thursday
JULY30FLOODWATCH.png
Posted

BOZEMAN – Only a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm for SW Montana Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

There should be more widespread thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon with some slow-moving storms capable of producing brief heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service did issue a FLOOD WATCH for Silver Bow and Deer Lodge Counties Wednesday from 4 pm to 10 pm. An isolated slow-moving thunderstorm could produce locally heavy rainfall.

If there are any slow-moving storms in the Butte and Anaconda region look for ponding on roadways, smaller streams could run extremely high for several hours, and low-land flooding is possible.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader