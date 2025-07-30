A few rumbles Wednesday with a better chance for thunderstorms Thursday

BOZEMAN – Only a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm for SW Montana Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

There should be more widespread thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon with some slow-moving storms capable of producing brief heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service did issue a FLOOD WATCH for Silver Bow and Deer Lodge Counties Wednesday from 4 pm to 10 pm. An isolated slow-moving thunderstorm could produce locally heavy rainfall.

If there are any slow-moving storms in the Butte and Anaconda region look for ponding on roadways, smaller streams could run extremely high for several hours, and low-land flooding is possible.

