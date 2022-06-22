Watch
A few rumbles Thursday afternoon

Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 15:13:45-04

BOZEMAN – A cold front will pass through Montana Thursday afternoon. This front is mostly on the dry side except for a few stronger thunderstorms from Bozeman to Glasgow.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low risk for a few stronger thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Some storms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, frequent lightning and powerful wind gusts.

Behind the front temperatures will trend slightly cooler for Friday and Saturday before jumping again above normal by early next week.

Stronger surface wind gusts will also develop over all of SW Montana Thursday afternoon with this cold front. Locally wind gusts 20 to 50 mph are possible Thursday afternoon.

