A Fall-like cool and wet weather pattern for Thursday

BOZEMAN – Ready for a good Fall like weather pattern? A Pacific Low-pressure system is currently over the Pacific NW and will drift into SW Montana Thursday morning.

This storm can produce areas of moderate to heavy rainfall, but that is not expected to be widespread; however, widespread light to moderate moisture is likely for most of SW Montana.

Snow levels could fall to 6,000’ Thursday into Friday morning. Accumulating snow is possible above 6,500’. Higher mountain passes locally could see some slushy accumulations and produce slow-go travel conditions into Friday morning.

Ahead of this storm scattered thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Some storms could be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging large size hail. Some storms could also produce locally heavy rainfall.

By the weekend, a slightly cooler than normal temperature pattern will continue but the overall pattern will be mostly dry.