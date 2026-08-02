A brief but smoky cooldown starts the week

BOZEMAN — A cold front will deliver a much cooler start to the week, especially around Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, and surrounding valleys, before a steady warming trend returns temperatures to above normal by late week.

TONIGHT

Strong west to northwest winds continue through the evening as an upper-level trough moves across the region. Critical fire weather conditions remain a concern before gradually improving overnight. A mostly dry cold front moves through, bringing cooler air into southwest Montana. Smoke from regional wildfires will continue to affect portions of the area.

MONDAY

The coolest day of the week arrives with highs only reaching the mid-60s to lower 70s across many lower elevation valleys, including Butte and Bozeman. Mountain locations will be considerably cooler, with some higher peaks dipping into the 30s during the morning hours. Gusty north winds develop again as another disturbance pushes through the Northern Rockies. Only a slight chance of light precipitation is expected.

TUESDAY

Cool conditions persist early, but temperatures begin a gradual recovery during the afternoon. Northerly winds help improve air quality somewhat by pushing a portion of the wildfire smoke southward into southwest Montana. Dry weather remains the dominant theme.

WEDNESDAY

A strengthening ridge of high pressure begins building eastward into the region. Temperatures climb back toward seasonal averages with sunny skies and very limited chances for precipitation. Dry conditions continue across southwest Montana.

THURSDAY

The warming trend becomes more noticeable as highs rise into the 80s across many valleys. The atmosphere remains quite dry, and precipitation chances stay minimal. Smoke may continue to be an occasional factor depending on wildfire activity across the western United States and Canada.

FRIDAY

Temperatures warm to above normal levels as high pressure strengthens over the Northern Rockies. Many lower elevation locations around Bozeman, Dillon, and the Jefferson and Gallatin Valleys could reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dry conditions continue, maintaining elevated fire weather concerns.

SATURDAY

Warm, dry weather persists into next weekend. Above-normal temperatures and limited moisture are expected to continue across southwest Montana, with little opportunity for meaningful rainfall and periodic smoke impacts remaining possible.