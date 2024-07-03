4th of July will be cool and mostly dry

BOZEMAN – More of the same for Montana with this stubborn trough pattern sitting over the state Wednesday afternoon producing scattered showers and thunderstorms and holding temperatures slightly cooler than normal.

The good news is this pattern is breaking down and beginning Thursday a building ridge pattern will begin to expand over the western U.S.

Temperatures will start to moderate slowly on Thursday and climb into the 80s this weekend and surge well above normal next week into the 90s.

In fact, there are numerous excessive heat watches, warnings, and advisories up across the western U.S. this weekend through most of next week.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening but should diminish rapidly after sunset.

Parade forecasts for Thursday morning and early afternoon is mostly sunny and dry, breezy, and cool to warm.