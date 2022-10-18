1st blast of winterlike weather begins Saturday

BOZEMAN – Forecast models continue to show a pattern change is coming by this weekend. Cooler to colder temperatures, gusty winds, rain changing to snow, difficult travel conditions with snow for mountain passes and possibly down into the lower valleys.

How big of an impact is still unknown. There are differences between models on what region of Montana will see the biggest impacts with the heaviest snow. Today’s model run the ECMWF or European weather model still favors western and SW Montana with the higher snow totals.

kbzk

The GFS forecast model today is pushing the heaviest snow into NE Montana and lower snow totals over western and SW Montana. Regardless of what model differences there are both show snow is likely over the state and travel impacts are likely Sunday through Friday of next week.

kbzk

Temperatures will remain well above normal Wednesday and Thursday and near normal Friday. You have several days to finish up any outdoor projects with favorable weather.

A cold front will drop through the state on Saturday producing valley rain and higher mountain snow along with gusty surface winds and temperatures begin to fall rapidly by Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday colder air is digging into the entire state and rain could change to snow for the lower valleys by Sunday morning.

Since this is the first winterlike storm it’s a good time to remind you to slow down and prepare for icy road conditions. Extra travel time, extra stopping distances will be needed to avoid accidents and/or injuries if traveling. Make sure your vehicle is ready for icy roads with proper tires. Don’t be in a hurry and reach your destination safely. Common sense rules apply.