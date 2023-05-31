Untraditional burgers top Yelp's list of 100 best burger spots

Yelp recently released its list of the top 100 burger joints in America, with the No. 1 spot in the U.S. not actually being a burger restaurant.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta was named the No. 1 spot in the U.S. The restaurant has a spin on the classic burger. Fox Bros. uses chopped Angus beef brisket, peppery bacon and melted pimento cheese as its burger. The restaurant has nearly 2,500 five-star reviews on Yelp out of 4,500 total reviews.

“So we use our certified Angus beef prime brisket that's smoked overnight and then we chop it up and, from there we just decided to build what we would think would be the best burger that we could serve,” said Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q owner Jonathan Fox.

The Yelp rankings were based on consumer reviews among restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “burger.” Yelp then created a Top 100 list using factors such as total reviews and ratings.

Fox said his restaurant was honored and surprised by being named at the top of the list. Immediately after being named the top burger spot on Yelp, Fox said sales spiked over the Memorial Day weekend.

“We wanted to have all the decadent toppings on there, so we didn't want to kind of make it too meaty,” Fox said. “Now we're doing some other takes on burgers as well, but we enjoy making burgers now.”

SEE MORE: Woman stunned to see restaurant's suggested tip of 99% on her bill

Fox Bros. is not the only highly ranked burger spot in Atlanta. Slutty Vegan and its plant-based burgers took No. 3 in the ranking. The restaurant boasts a celebrity fan base that includes Ludacris and Gabrielle Union.

Stockyard Burgers and Bones in Atlanta ranked at No. 34.

Yelp noted that BBQ, plant-based and fusion-style burgers all were among the most popular in the U.S. Yelp said a majority of the spots in the top 100 have a meatless burger option on their menu.

Here is a look at the top 10:

1. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Atlanta

2. Minetta Tavern, New York

3. Slutty Vegan, Atlanta

4. Gordon Ramsay Burger, Las Vegas

5. Father’s Office, Los Angeles

6. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, Charlotte, North Carolina

7. Sister Liu’s Kitchen, Durham, North Carolina

8. Facing East, Bellevue, Washington

9. Kima’s Corner, Chicago

10. KoJa Kitchen, Berkeley, California

The full list can be viewed on Yelp’s website.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com