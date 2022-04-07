Teams for inaugural East-West Montana all-Star volleyball classic announced

The Midland Roundtable released the rosters for the inaugural East-West Montana all-star volleyball classic on Thursday.

The game will be played Saturday, June 18 in Lockwood at 3 p.m.

The East team will be led by Rocky Mountain College head coach Yang Yang. It features Tennisen Hiller of State AA champion Great Falls CMR, Maria Stewart of State A champion Billings Central and Josie Hasler, Macee Murphy and Greta Peterson of State B champion Huntley Project.

They are joined by Kara Pospisil of Billings Senior, Jordan Olson-Keck of Billings Skyview, Madi Ramsey of Billings West and Ryan Eddins of Bozeman Gallatin.

The West team is led by Carroll College coach Mareen Boyles. Ennis' Shelbey Klein is the lone Class C player on either side. She's joined by Sidney Gulick of Kalispell Glacier, Paige Sawyer and Quincy Fohlich of Missoula Sentinel, Kennedy Pocha of Helena Capital and Savanna Sterck of Kalispell Flathead. Madeline Gilder of Corvallis is the only Class A player on the West roster, while Malia Harris of Anaconda and Emma Gunderson of Choteau represent Class B.

Full rosters can be found below:

East

Kara Pospisil, Billings Senior

Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR

Jordan Olson-Keck, Billings Skyview

Madi Ramsey, Billings West

Ryan Eddins, Gallatin

Maria Stewart, Billings Central

Josie Hasler, Huntley Project

Macee Murphy, Huntley Project

Greta Peterson, Huntley Project

West

Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier

Paige Sawyer, Missoula Sentinel

Quincy Frohlich, Missoula Sentinel

Kennedy Pocha, Helena Capital

Savanna Sterck, Kalispell Flathead

Madeline Gilder, Corvallis

Malia Harris, Anaconda

Emma Gunderson, Choteau

Shelbey Klein, Ennis