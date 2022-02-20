Watch
Manhattan Christian girls, boys sweep district titles

Posted at 10:51 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 12:51:29-05

BUTTE — The Eagles' district reign continues.

The Manhattan Christian boys and girls again won the District 12C championship games on Saturday at the Maroon Activities Center to sew up No. 1 seeds at the Western C divisional tournament.

In the girls game, the Eagles built a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 56-39 win over Twin Bridges. Entering Saturday's championship, Manhattan Christian's lone loss of the season had come against the Falcons.

The boys game saw the Eagles weather a furious upset bid from West Yellowstone and eventually prevail in overtime 69-65. The Wolverines now head to the divisional tournament for the first time in 23 years.

