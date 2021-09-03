Butte High, Great Falls football teams seek first win tonight in Butte

BUTTE — A big night in Butte as fans get ready for Butte High’s first home game of the season at Naranche Stadium as the Bulldogs will host the Great Falls High Bison football team.

Tonight’s game will feature two teams hoping to notch their first victory of the season.

Butte High is hoping to make up for a heartbreaking last-second road loss against Billings senior last week.

The Broncos got up early in the game 9 to nothing, but the Bulldogs were able to score 17 unanswered points. But Billings fought back late in the game and pulled off a stunning victory with a 20-yard field goal as the final seconds fell off the clock winning 18-17.

The Great Falls Bison is coming into Butte hoping to put its first points on the board this season after they were shut out last week 22 – zilch in their home opener against Helena.

It should be a hard-fought contest tonight to see which team puts their first notch in the victory column and we’ll bring you all the highlights tonight at 10.