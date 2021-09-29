Bozeman Hawks soar past the Gallatin Raptors 3-1 in crosstown rivalry

BOZEMAN — Heading into Tuesday night, both Gallatin and Bozeman were tied for third in Eastern AA with a 4-2 record, but the Hawks took sole control with a 3-1 victory over the Raptors.

During the first set, Gallatin found themselves down by five but clawed their way back to take their first lead at 17-16. It went point-for-point for the remainder of the set, but the Raptors secured the comeback 25-21 win with Keaton Lynn's ace to mid-court.

Bozeman evened up the match in Set 2 thanks to two of their standout sophomores making big plays on the net. Bria Isley gave the Hawks a two-point advantage, 23-21, with a kill mid-court. Morgan Kimmel finished it off by spiking an over-passed ball from Gallatin down the left sideline to take the second set 25-22.

Hawks rode their momentum into the third set, building an 8-point lead to win 25-17 and sealed the deal in the fourth set, 25-20.

Both teams are headed to Butte High School this Saturday for the Bulldog's AA Invitational.