Tyler Flink's breakout start to season the focus of this week's Grizzly Insider

Grizzly Insider with Bobby Hauck and Tyler Flink, Oct. 5
Posted at 7:40 PM, Oct 05, 2022
MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky graduate Tyler Flink is having a breakthrough season, and the redshirt junior linebacker at Montana is this week's guest on the Grizzly Insider show.

Flink picked up a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown in UM's Week 1 victory over Northwestern State, and intercepted a pass that helped swing the momentum in last week's win at Idaho State. Flink has also recorded a pair of quarterback sacks.

Flink and head coach Bobby Hauck join host Kyle Hansen on Wednesday for this week's Grizzly Insider at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

