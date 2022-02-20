Montana Lady Griz race past Portland State

The Montana Lady Griz raced past Portland State 76-55 on Saturday afternoon in Portland in a makeup game due to COVID-19.

Carmen Gfeller scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for Montana (16-8, 9-6 Big Sky Conference). Abby Anderson also filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, eight assists and six blocks, while Sophia Stiles added 12 points and four steals.

Haley Huard led the Lady Griz with seven rebounds while Katerina Tsineke added eight points and five assists and Dani Bartsch added eight points and five boards.

UM shot at a 53.6% rate from the field, went 7 for 18 from deep and 9 for 17 from the free throw line. The Lady Griz held Portland State to 32.7% shooting from the field while the Vikings also went 8 for 21 from deep and 11 for 11 from the line.

The Lady Griz led 36-30 at halftime but shot out on an 11-0 run to open the third quarter and never looked back. UM out-rebounded PSU 39 to 26 and finished with 22 total assists, though Montana turned the ball over 16 times while forcing 19 turnovers as well.

The loss was the 12th straight for PSU (5-17, 0-14).

UM will play its third game in five days on Monday when they play at Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. UM beat Idaho (7-16, 6-8) on Thursday 76-73 in the first meeting between the two schools. Idaho beat Eastern Washington 79-72 on Saturday.