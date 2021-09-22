SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Sept. 21

Watch

Below are the results of high school volleyball and soccer matches from Tuesday, Sept. 21.

High school volleyball

Bozeman Gallatin def. Belgrade 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14
Eureka def. St. Ignatius 25-16, 25-13, 25-15
Fairview def. Wolf Point 28-26, 17-25, 25-18, 17-25, 17-15
Frenchtown def. East Helena 25-13, 25-18, 25-22
Helena High def. Butte 20-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19
Joliet def. Big Timber 25-10, 25-23, 25-20
Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Hellgate 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11
Kalispell Flathead def. Missoula Big Sky 25-21, 25-15, 27-29, 25-22
Miles City def. Sidney 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Ronan def. Whitefish 25-13, 25-13, 25-23

High school boys soccer

Bozeman High 3, Billings West 2
Bozeman Gallatin 1, Billings Senior 0
Stevensville 4, Hamilton 1
Missoula Sentinel 3, Missoula Big Sky 0

High school girls soccer

Billings West 1, Bozeman High 0
Bozeman Gallatin 2, Billings Senior 1
Stevensville 2, Hamilton 0
Missoula Sentinel 3, Missoula Big Sky0

