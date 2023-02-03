Portia de Rossi surprises Ellen DeGeneres with vow renewal ceremony

Ellen DeGeneres was surprised by her wife, Portia de Rossi, with a romantic vow renewal ceremony. The couple, who married in 2008, held the ceremony at their home on Jan. 31 in Beverly Hills and celebrated with family and friends.

At a party celebrating de Rossi’s 50th birthday, the actress surprised the comedian with a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. To honor the special occasion, de Rossi wore the same Zac Posen gown she wore to their original wedding. Singer Brandi Carlile serenaded the couple with the song “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” before Jenner read a personal message to the group.

“Their commitment to one another is amazing,” Jenner said. “These two were born for each other.”

Then, de Rossi explained the reason for the gathering.

“When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me,” de Rossi told DeGeneres.

The former daytime talk show host kissed her wife and responded.

“I just adore you, I love you and I would not be on this Earth without you,” DeGeneres told de Rossi. “You save me every day. I’m the lucky one”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shared the moment on its YouTube channel:

DeGeneres also shared a brief clip of the surprise on Twitter.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” she wrote. “Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”

Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday. You can watch the whole video on my YouTube. https://t.co/a1wUnmVmmQ pic.twitter.com/MLXwWBngX0 — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) February 2, 2023

DeGeneres and de Rossi originally married in a small ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills on Aug. 16, 2008.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.