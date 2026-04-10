Obituary: Yvonne (Vonnie) Strickler

Yvonne (Vonnie) Strickler passed away on April 2, 2026, at the Gallatin County Rest Home.

In her later years, Vonnie faced many health challenges but never gave up. She suffered a stroke in 2021, which led to her moving to the Pioneer Nursing Home in Dillon before relocating to the Gallatin County Rest Home in 2024, where she remained until her passing. The staff at both facilities took wonderful care of her, for which the family is forever grateful.

She was born May 25, 1940, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Verda Mathine, and shortly after birth was lovingly adopted by Ted and Mary Ann Capps. At the start of World War II, her father served in the Navy, and Yvonne and her mother followed him from base to base—from Boston to California—before eventually returning to Council Bluffs.

At the age of 11, she was diagnosed with polio, but with a strong will and determination to overcome the disease, she was able to overcome the virus that had plagued so many during that time. She attended schools in Council Bluffs, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1958. She then attended William Woods College in Missouri for two years before returning to Iowa.

While attending college, she met Roger Young back in Council Bluffs, and they were wed in November 1959. Vonnie and Roger moved to Montana and resided in and around Glasgow, where they were blessed with their son, Rick. They later moved to Laurel, where they welcomed their daughter, Diane, completing their family. Eventually, they settled in Bozeman, where Roger worked at Don Norem Chevrolet, and together they became the owners of Saint George and the Dragon. Roger and Vonnie later divorced in 1980.

Vonnie later became acquainted with her “scruffy cowboy,” Ken, after being introduced by a mutual friend. Their love of dancing and growing love for each other led to their marriage in April 1981 in Bozeman. They were “just days short” of celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary at the time of her passing.

Vonnie worked at Montana State University for Montana Seed Growers, where she made many friends and loved working with farmers and those in the agricultural community. In 1988, Vonnie and Ken relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she worked as a payroll clerk for the Flamingo Hilton. She often shared stories about making sure everyone was paid. Vonnie and Ken loved spending time boating at Lake Mead, enjoying both quiet and adventurous moments together with family and friends.

Vonnie retired from the Flamingo in 2005. Shortly after, they adopted their granddaughter, Kianna, and moved back to Bozeman.

Vonnie loved being a mom and loved her children deeply. She was incredibly proud of their achievements. She was involved in Rick’s activities, including Boy Scouts, band, and DeMolay, and enjoyed participating in Girl Scouts and Rainbow Girls with Diane. She loved taking trips back to Council Bluffs and to Idaho, where her parents lived, spending countless hours floating the Salmon River that ran in front of their property.

She especially loved attending Kianna’s sporting events—most notably volleyball—spending countless hours in the stands cheering her on. While she could be a bit of a strict mom at times, she was also the instigator or enthusiastic participant in many fun pranks during road trips and at home.

Vonnie was a member of Eastern Star and served on the advisory board for Rainbow Girls, later becoming Mother Advisor—a role she absolutely cherished. The time she spent with those young women was among her most treasured memories.

She was also actively involved with the youth group at the United Methodist Church for many years, and her faith was an important part of her life. She was always guiding her family back to God, leading by example through her love and devotion.

Vonnie is survived by her husband, Ken of Three Forks; her son, Rick Young (Jacquie) of Daytona Beach, Florida; her daughter, Diane Young of Belgrade; and her daughter, Kianna Erickson (Cameron) of Three Forks. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alex Young (Jenna), Raquel Amendolara (Michael), Kirsten McKay (Sean), Forrest Young, Nate Priest (Deanna), Jack Flaherty, Kaliaah Young, and Joey Donis; as well as multiple great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Marie Alexander; her grandparents, Claude and Allie Capps; her grandparents, Ray and Violet Pickenpaugh; her parents, Ted and Mary Ann Capps; her in-laws, Al and Ruth Strickler; her brother, Don Marshall; her great-grandson, Calder Crewe Erickson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the Pioneer Nursing Home in Dillon, the Gallatin County Rest Home, and Inhabit Health for their loving and excellent care of Vonnie. They would also like to thank Dokken-Nelson for their help and support, and a very special thank you to Helen McFaul for being such a dear friend for so many years.

Vonnie’s services will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Home in Bozeman on April 24 at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception at the Methodist Church, where the family invites all to join in remembering and celebrating her life.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]