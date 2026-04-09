Obituary: Wilma Mae Lundvall Held

Wilma Mae Lundvall Held passed away on April 7, 2026, just 6 days shy of 93. She was born on April 13th, 1933, to Albert "Bert'' Lundvall, the son of Swedish immigrants, and Mabel Ethel Francis, the daughter of English descendants, who had lived in the Shields Valley area many years. She was the youngest daughter and joined sisters, Helen Frances (Cassidy) and Dorothy Louise (Marro). They lived in many places throughout Park County, and when she was 9 years old in 1942, the family moved to Clyde Park. She worked for many local families until she graduated from the Clyde Park School.

On June 24th, 1951, Wilma married the love of her life, Jim Held, who passed away July 3, 2021, after 70 years of marriage. Wilma soon began her life as a military wife. During these years, Wilma raised four children, often alone when Jim was deployed, worked full-time, and was involved in service through the military community. The family moved back to the Held place in Clyde Park in 1972. She was the school secretary for 17 years until she retired. Wilma and Jim now had time to travel to many places around the world. She became a snowbird living in Wellton, Arizona for 23 winters. She was always glad to get back home.

Throughout her life, Wilma was a strong and resilient woman. She made lifelong friends everywhere she lived around the world. She was very involved in activities in her community and always lent a helping hand. But the most important thing in her life was family.

Wilma loved to have children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren come to visit. She was always ready to put on a meal and find spots for everyone to sleep. She spent many wonderful days in the picnic shelter for reunions, picnics, and campouts.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Jim, daughters and sons-in-law, Karen (Danny Foster) and Kathy (Russell Hall), granddaughter, Heidi, great granddaughter, Ariana, and sister, Dorothy Marro, as well as many cherished in-laws, relatives, and friends.

She is survived by her sons Rick (Lisa) and Bill; 9 grandchildren, Chris, Angel, Tanja, Shane, Colleen, Heather, Russell, Doug, and Jeff; 19 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren!

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home on April 11, 2026. Interment will be at Clyde Park Cemetery. A reception will follow in the picnic shelter at the Held’s – 1535 Hwy 89 N., Clyde Park.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Wilma and her family. To offer condolences, visit www.franzen-davis.com.

