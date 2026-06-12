Obituary: William David Robinson

William David Robinson

Born in Glasgow, Montana on May 28, 1942, to William A. Robinson and Annabelle Kopineck Robinson. Bill passed away June 09, 2026.

Deeply loved and cherished by his wife, Paulette, who was amazed and grateful to be his chosen companion.

He served 22 years in the US Navy, proudly serving his Country.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Paulette; his parents; brothers, Murray, Clayton, Floyd, Ralph, and Warren; his sisters, Ruby, Blanche, Merlie, Dottie and Violet. Also, by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include his children, Lisa, Michael (Jess), Butch (Darcy), Matt (Jeff) and Seth. Also surviving are his special nieces, Dickie Peterson and Jeannie Kirby, along with numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 2 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

