Obituary: Warde Quay Butler

Warde Quay Butler, known to most as Pete, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2026, at the age of 80.

Pete was born on January 27, 1946, in Zanesville, OH, to Warde & Bette (McGregor) Butler. He grew up alongside his brother William where he attended Zanesville High School graduating with the Class of 1964. During high school, he was his senior class president as well as varsity basketball captain.

Following high school, he attended Oglethorpe University in GA, where he graduated in 1969 and was the junior class president, Chi Phi Fraternity president, and played varsity tennis and soccer. After college, Pete served our country as a part of the Army Reserves and Air Force Reserves from 1969 until 1975.

Somewhere along the way, he met the love of his life, Cindy Parsell, and the two were wed on July 26, 1980. Their lives together brought happiness and adventure, and they were blessed with two children, Sam and Quay.

Throughout Pete’s life, he held many jobs, including Southeast Wholesale Furniture Company, Knoll International, The Pace Collection, Corporate Office Interiors, before retiring from CrossLink Life Sciences in 2003.

In his free time, Pete enjoyed playing tennis and was a member of the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association. He also found ways to coach various youth sports teams beside his children.

In 2013, Pete and Cindy moved to Bozeman, MT, to be closer to their children.

Pete was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy; children, Cara Samantha Butler (Ryan Toney), William Quay Butler; brother, William (Laurie); and grandchildren, Parker Toney, Carson Toney, Ryan Toney, Jr., Carter Butler, and Hudson Butler.

A Celebration of Life will be held next spring or summer. Details will be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.

