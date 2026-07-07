Obituary: Victor Allen Maxson

Victor Allen Maxson, 56, of Belgrade, Montana, died tragically on Saturday, July 4, 2026. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 12, 1970. Vic was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and son.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Brittany; daughter, Ashley Maxson (Nate) Lambert and their sons, Aiden Michael and Wyatt Allen, in Obetz, Ohio; son, Joshua Allen Maxson (Jess and Scott E.) in New Marshfield, Ohio; daughter, Violet Alexandra Maxson in Belgrade, Montana; and his parents, Ned Victor and Judith Allen Maxson of Bozeman, Montana.

He will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, colleagues, and his softball community.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 9, at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. A reception will follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

