Obituary: Torin D. Wallin

Torin was born in Bozeman, August 19, 1974, to LouAnn and David Wallin, bursting on this world to change everything and everyone. If his older brother could, he could; mastering gymnastics or soccer. He grew up in Bozeman, challenging his competitive friends with his desire to excel, despite his smaller size. He challenged skiing the top of Bridger or playing tennis to the State Championship in High School.

His mind took him through the challenges of languages, mastery of Spanish, and further researching the linguistics of Arabic and Japanese while at UC Santa Barbara. He spent time in Guadalajara, Mexico, teaching music to young students to read and perform on various instruments.

He had a compassion for older individuals, serving in assisted living environments to console those who were sliding into the last months of life. His love for animals allowed for fostering small animals such as the many cats and birds he befriended. His gentle soul afforded him many friends at Darlington Manor as he remained a caring, private individual.

The physical pain he carried with him was shared with the very few, but he appreciated the many friends who were close to him, sharing music and scriptures with these special people.

Torin found his peace from racing down the Bridger slope into the arms of heavenly reprieve, away from the bodily pain of sepsis into a final release. Torin took his last breath on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 3:50 a.m. into memory, with his mother and brother at his side.

Torin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Clarice Wallin, and Eddie and Leola Velo; his uncles, David and Ivan; and an aunt, JoAnn. He is survived by his parents, David and LouAnn; his brother, Danton; uncles, Dale (Mary), and Daryl; aunts, Diane (Lyle), Cindy (Jack), SuzAnn (Cal), Eileen (Doug); as well as many beloved cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Torin’s Life, Saturday, June 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m., at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, 113 S. Willson Ave, Bozeman, where stories will be told and memories will be cherished. A reception will follow the service.

In accordance with Torin’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and arrangements are under the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]