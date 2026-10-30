Obituary: Tom Finnegan

Tom Finnegan, 85, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2026, in Bozeman, Montana.

Tom was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on June 20, 1941, to Thomas H. Finnegan, Sr. and Marguerite A. (Chaisson) Finnegan. After spending his youth in Massachusetts and then Schenectady, New York, he attended Union College, where he joined the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and earned his degree in Psychology in 1963. On June 12, 1965, he married his beautiful wife, Martha M. Wood, beginning a decades-long partnership built on love.

Tom forged a distinguished career in sales and marketing management. He lent his talents to major brands including Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris, Commodore Foods, and Heartland Bank, culminating in his proudest professional chapter as President of Järvinen USA. Every milestone he achieved was fueled by a singular mission: providing the best for the family he loved.

In his youth, he was a fierce competitor on the basketball and tennis courts. As the years went on, he swapped the courts for the gym, became a voracious reader, and never turned down a James Bond movie or an NCIS rerun. He was happiest holding court with a great story about his travels, especially Finland, or simply sitting quietly in the sunshine with a dog at his side. He had a wonderful smile.

Tom is reunited in peace with his wife, Martha; his parents; and his sister, Janice Clark. He is survived and deeply missed by his daughters, Courtney Finnegan and Dana Finnegan; his son-in-law, Chuck Knighton; and his grandchildren, Courtney, Finn, and Jack Knighton.

A celebration of life will take place in Massachusetts in 2027.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

