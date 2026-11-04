Obituary: Thomas (Tom) Scott Asbury

Thomas (Tom) Scott Asbury

August 26, 1948 – October 22, 2026

Tom Asbury, of Bozeman, MT, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 78, on October 22, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Tom was born in Seattle, WA, and as the son of an army officer, moved around the United States and abroad, including living in Germany, Japan, and his favorite place, Orléans, France. He grew up encouraged by his parents to take part in Boy Scouts, fishing, and Little League baseball. The one endeavor of his dad’s that Tom enjoyed most was building Heathkits together, leaving Tom with a lifelong love of electronics, and an ability to solder.

Tom graduated from Baumholder American High School in Rheinland-Pfalz, West Germany. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mathematics from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He started his career in computers as an undergraduate working part time on teletypes and punch card systems, and he remained a lifelong computer geek pursuing a career in software.

Tom met his wife Wendy while practicing Aikido in Seattle in the early 1980s, and they were married on August 25, 1990, in Poulsbo, WA.

As an adult, he enjoyed skiing, hiking, reading, and especially bicycling. Tom cycled many long days including century rides and multi-day tours from Seattle to San Francisco and Seattle to Illinois. He was a lifelong dog lover and was especially fond of the family dog, Zoey.

His greatest joy was raising his two children, Ellie (Eleanor), born in 1998, and Scott, born in 2000.

Tom will be remembered for his wry wit, good cooking, beautiful smile, and quiet and kind personality. Memory of him will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Barney and Rae Asbury; and his sister Bonnie Asbury. He is survived by his wife Wendy Roberts of Bozeman, MT; his daughter Ellie Asbury of Honolulu, HI; and his son Scott Asbury.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 21 at 11 A.M. at the Bozeman Dharma Center, in Bozeman, MT, with a reception for friends and family to follow.

