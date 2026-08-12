Obituary: Thomas James Johnston

Thomas James Johnston, a man whose vibrant spirit and curious love for life touched all who knew him, passed away peacefully after fighting an aggressive cancer with optimistic fervor and remarkable grace. He leaves behind a legacy of joy, adventure, and devotion. Born in the heart of the Midwest in Momence, Illinois, to Robert James Johnston and Christine Rose Johnston (Mohr), Thomas lived a remarkable life, embracing the beauty of the land and the warmth of family with equal passion.

A farmer who worked the earth with horses alongside his brothers Michael, Steven, and cherished brother Christopher, Thomas developed a deep connection to nature. He cultivated not just crops but a profound respect for the rhythms of the land. His early years as an Eagle Scout instilled in him a sense of duty, resilience, and curiosity—qualities that defined his distinguished academic journey, culminating in a Master of Science degree from the University of Chicago. After earning his CPA, he left farming behind, his sharp intellect matched only by his zest for living.

Thomas met his beloved wife, Mary Grace Wilkus, through their shared passion for scuba diving—a connection that sparked a lifetime of love and adventure. Together, they built a successful business, Healthcare Insights, and soon moved west to embrace the Wild West in the mountains of Wyoming and Montana. For over 30 years, their partnership was a tapestry of love, laughter, and exploration, from their new mountain home to the vibrant markets and beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They raised four children—Andrew, Ashleigh, Elizabeth, and Christopher—who carry forward his strength, kindness, and love for the world. Thomas’s seven grandchildren—Tyler, Rowan, Katie, Eden, Leah, Eliza, and Rosalie—were his pride and joy, filling his days with laughter and wonder. He also cherished his dogs as true members of the family, sharing his home and heart with them through every season of life.

Thomas found solace and exhilaration in the outdoors—whether fly-fishing in pristine mountain rivers, skiing, riding horses across mountain peaks, piloting, car racing or perfecting his swing on the golf course. He was equally at home savoring a fine bottle of wine and recounting tales of his travels around the globe. His journeys took him to Nepal and many other distant lands, where he generously sponsored children through Tsering’s Fund, supporting their education and reducing their vulnerability to child trafficking. Of all their adventures, his favorites with Mary Grace were to Korea, China, India, the Bahamas, Africa, Thailand, Italy, Argentina, and especially Antarctica—the last and best trip of all.

Thomas James Johnston lived with an open heart and an adventurous spirit, leaving a lasting impact on family, friends, and community members. Though we will miss him dearly, we celebrate a life so well lived—a life of love, exploration, and unwavering devotion to his family and the world around him. His memory will forever inspire us to live fully, love deeply, and cherish every moment. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

