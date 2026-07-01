Obituary: Thomas James Arrandale

Thomas James Arrandale, of Livingston and most recently Bozeman, Montana, passed away on June 20, 2026. He left the world too soon at 81 because he was one of the gentlest and most thoughtful men to exist.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Leah Thronson; and his children, Matthew (of Bozeman, and grandson, Dominic) and Molly (of Livingston, married to Sean Brannon).

He was born and raised in Elmira, New York. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He lived in Washington, D.C., where he met and married Leah. They subsequently moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they raised their two children. Tom’s primary concern in life was the well-being of his wife and children, although he was also an accomplished journalist, author, photographer, son, and uncle. He chased wild horses with Leah on one of many adventures together. He played first base for the Congressional Quarterly baseball team in Washington, D.C., and taught and coached Matt in baseball. He took horseback riding lessons with Molly and shared with her his love of all things wild.

We will spread his ashes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone, where we spent countless hours with Tom watching the beloved Druid Peak wolf pack.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lobos of the Southwest, a collaborative group working to save the endangered Mexican gray wolf.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

