Obituary: Terry Lee Hamburg

Terry Lee Hamburg, 73, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on March 28, 2026.

Terry was born on May 7, 1952, in Sidney, Montana, to Henry Hamburg and Pearl Schmidt Hamburg. He attended Montana State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree, and went on to receive his medical degree from Columbia University. Early in his career, Terry worked as a trauma surgeon, dedicating himself to saving lives and advancing his medical expertise.

Terry later answered a call to serve his country, joining the United States Army. He served during the Global War on Terror, including deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. Over the course of his military career, he became a regional flight surgeon and special operations medic, ultimately retiring with the rank of Full Bird Colonel.

Following his military service, Terry returned to Bozeman, where he continued his lifelong passion for learning and teaching. He studied and taught at Montana State University and remained deeply involved in the veteran community. He was an active member of the local VFW, contributed to MSU football programs, and was honored with recognition at the MSU Veteran Center for his service and dedication.

Terry was an avid outdoorsman. He had a deep and enduring interest in biology and ecology and never stopped learning or sharing his knowledge with others.

Terry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Hamburg; parents, Henry and Pearl Hamburg; and his son, Todd Womersley.

He is survived by his sons, Jacob Hamburg and Scott (Beth) Womersley; daughter, Lisa Pereault; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Bozeman United Methodist Church, 121 S Willson Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service.

Terry will be laid to rest with his wife at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]