Obituary: Sue Anne Pinkerton

Sue Anne Pinkerton, of Wilsall, MT, died peacefully in her home on July 21, 2026. She was 75 years old.

Sue was born on September 14, 1950, in Livingston, MT, to James and Bonnie Pinkerton, along with two brothers, Lee and Robb. She attended Wilsall Schools and graduated in 1968. She married Carl Myrstol and had two daughters, Terri and Corri. Sue divorced Carl and later met and married Bill Pope who had three sons, Billy, James and Jodi. After living in Clyde Park and Livingston, she moved back to the family ranch in 1980, where she lived out the rest of her life.

Anyone who knew Sue would say that she was a hardworking woman who loved animals, gardening, and yard work. She also had a deep passion regarding horses. If anyone would ask her to help with moving or working cows, she was there and ready to ride. In her earlier years, she also loved to sew. While her daughters were young and growing up, she worked on the ranch.

Many years after divorcing Bill Pope, she was reconnected with Rod Briggs, who has been her companion for many years. They were great friends and enjoyed reading the same books and spending time together.

Sue decided a few years ago to step back from ranching and spent a lot of time working in the yard and tending to her flower beds.

Sue is survived by her fiancé Rod Briggs of Clyde Park, MT; daughter Terri Gonce of Broadus, MT, grandson Dustin Leffingwell (Mary), great granddaughters Millie and Sky Leffingwell of Broadus, MT and granddaughter Abby Gonce of MD; daughter Corri Scher (Brendan) of Bozeman, MT, granddaughter Felicia Crable (Thomas), great grandson Alex Gameon of Three Forks, MT; mother Bonnie Pinkerton of Livingston, MT; brother Lee Pinkerton (Franny), niece Heidi Pinkerton, great niece Alyssa Greeder (Brandon), great-great niece Elena of MN; niece Heather Sarrazin (Justin) of Clyde Park, MT; brother Rob Pinkerton (Venoos) of France, niece Tessa Morales (Jesse) of UT and nephew Ethan Pinkerton of AZ.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, James Pinkerton.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Clyde Park Community Center, with a reception to follow. Pastor Dave Barnhart will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sue's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Stafford Animal Shelter, 3 Boulder Business Park Road, Livingston, MT 59047. (406)-222-2111

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Sue and her family. To offer condolences, please visit www.franzen-davis.com.

