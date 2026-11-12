Obituary: Steven William McVeda

Steven William McVeda, 74, of Bozeman passed away peacefully on November 2, 2026.

Steve was born on May 25, 1952, in Lewistown, MT, to Glen “Jim” and Joy (Lansberry) McVeda. He grew up alongside his siblings Linda and Dave. He graduated from Fergus High School. Following high school, Steve served in the U.S. Army from 1971 until 1974. Eventually, Steve made his way to Anchorage, AK, where he would meet the love of his life, Diane Ballard.

The two were wed on April 11, 1976, in Anchorage, AK, and were blessed with two daughters, Tiffany and Whitney, born in Soldotna, AK.

Once back in MT, Steve and family called Roundup and eventually Bozeman home. He worked as a carpenter and electrician. However, it was the time spent outside of work that Steve truly enjoyed.

He could always be found outside, whether that be skiing, hiking, and backpacking. Sometimes, this even included chasing cows, riding horses, or shooting gophers out the upstairs window.

The biggest joy of his life, though, was his family. He loved spending time with his wife, being a dad, and doing “grandpa duties,” as he always called them. He was always willing to help someone in need. Steve’s smile lit every room he walked into. He had the uncanny ability to make every single person feel like a somebody; like they mattered and were important.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Tiffany (Alan) Barlow and Whitney McVeda; siblings, Linda (John) Thayer and Dave (Margie) McVeda; along with 5 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 1 P.M. at Connect Church (642 Milkyway Drive, Bozeman, MT).

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

