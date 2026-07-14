Obituary: Steven Richard Shaw

Steven Richard Shaw, 72, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Known to family and friends simply as Steve, he was born on August 21, 1953, to Richard and Julianna (Casebolt) Shaw. He was the oldest of three children and was later joined by his brother, Michael, and sister, Anita.

Steve graduated from Harrison High School before proudly serving his country in the United States Army. His commitment to service continued for many years as a member of the Army National Guard.

Throughout his life, Steve called many places home, including Houston, Texas; Cody and Casper, Wyoming; Billings, Pony, and ultimately Bozeman, Montana. He spent much of his career with Great Western Insulation in Bozeman, where he became known as a dependable, hardworking craftsman who took pride in doing every job well.

Steve found his greatest joy outdoors. Whether he was boating, fishing, camping, hunting, snow skiing, or water skiing, he embraced every opportunity to enjoy what Montana had to offer. He was also passionate about music and movies, building an impressive collection of both over the years. On fall Saturdays, he could often be found cheering on the Montana State Bobcats, and on Sundays, rooting enthusiastically for his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

More than anything, Steve will be remembered for his unwavering work ethic, his generous spirit, and the deep love he had for his family. He treasured time spent with his siblings, nieces, nephews, and the many friends whose lives he touched. His kind heart, loyalty, and often blunt honesty will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Julianna Shaw, and his beloved sister, Anita Shaw-Tymrak.

He is survived by his remaining brother, Michael Shaw and his wife, Catherine; their son, Eric Shaw and his wife, Abby (children: Wes, Faith, and Jaxson). He is also lovingly remembered by the family of his late sister, Anita and her widower, Mark Tymrak: Jessica McIntosh; Kristin Tymrak (children: Caleb, Taylor and her son Kai, and Kaylynn); Pam Odenheimer and her husband, Jesse; Pat Flemming and his wife, Sarah (children: Landon and Natalie); Pryce Tymrak and his wife, Emily (daughter: Anita); and Ginna Ross and her husband, James (children: Fischer and Brooklynn).

A Funeral Service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Graveside services with Military Honors will immediately follow at Pony Cemetery in Pony, Montana.

Steve's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.

