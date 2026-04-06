Obituary: Rose Mary Cacciolo Ryan

A formidable presence left us on March 15, 2026. Rose Mary Cacciolo Ryan was Mother, Sister, Aunt, Wife, Friend, and, most importantly, Grandmother. We all pray for an easy transition during her final journey.

Rose Mary was born in June of 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, to John and Rita (Smith) Cacciolo. As the second oldest in a quartet of sisters - Patricia, Yolanda, and Mary - Rose and her family filled their small Bay Ridge apartment with a belief built upon family, faith, and food: a theology she practiced daily. Educated in Brooklyn’s parochial schools, Rose Mary mastered flawless penmanship. To those who were consistently reminded when matters of calculations came about, Rose was forever proud of winning that math medal in 8th grade.

In 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, James F. Ryan, eventually settling outside the city in the “country”, better known as Westport, CT, where they thrived for over 20 years.

Rose Mary found great purpose in raising her kids and feeding their friends. She volunteered with The Westport Young Women’s League and Levitt Pavilion. Rose also taught youth CCD classes at her parish, St. Luke’s Catholic Church. She loved life on the New England coast, spending many days walking the Compo Beach shoreline. When Connecticut winters arrived, Rose Mary gratefully escaped to the island of Aruba. Eventually, Rose and Jim ventured toward the western horizon, splitting time between Santa Monica, CA, and Bozeman, MT.

Rose Mary started to paint later in life: her medium reflected her own bold personality. With confident use of bright acrylics on large canvases, Rose recreated landscapes from memories of her travels.

A huge sports fan, the Yankees always held Rose’s heart. She enjoyed watching women’s tennis, PGA tournaments, and the NFL. Rose had a not-so-secret crush on the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, but that never took away from rooting for her NY Giants. She was also known to play a mean round of bocce at her assisted living residence.

Embracing her Sicilian heritage, Rose bestowed her blessings through the amazing meals she cooked. Meatballs and sauce, Jim’s favorite, chicken cacciatore, Christmas Eve’s seafood marinara, and her legendary eggplant parmesan were some of her best gifts.

Through it all, Rose Mary lived a life full of multiple health challenges, which she championed with a defining tenacity.

Rose Mary is survived by her daughter, Laura M. Ryan, and her husband, Chris Naumann, of Bozeman, MT; her son, Anthony J. Ryan, and his wife, Amanda, of Ann Arbor, MI; and grandchildren, James Christopher Naumann, Joseph T. Ryan, and Lila E. Ryan. She is preceded in death by her parents, her youngest sister, Mary, and her precious husband of 55 years, Jimmy.

Our family is eternally grateful for Befrienders, Bozeman Senior Center, and Holy Rosary Church. A special shout-out to the care partners, med techs, and staff at Highgate Bozeman: your constant presence and kindness made our mom’s last moments a sweet party of love and joy.

In lieu of flowers, let us all remember Rose Mary’s belief that no kid should go hungry, and most dogs are good. Please support Bozeman’s local Gallatin Valley Food Bank and/or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. A Catholic mass honoring Rose Mary will be held at noon on Friday, April 17, 2026, at Holy Rosary Church, Bozeman: praying of the Rosary starts at 11 am. Feel free to join us - wear something bright and happy, celebrate all the colors Rose loved so much. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com].

