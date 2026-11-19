Ronald Joseph Laferriere passed away peacefully on November 6, 2026, in Whitefish, Montana, after a long struggle with Lewy body dementia. He was surrounded by his three loving daughters in his final days.

Ron was born in 1953 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to beloved parents Simonne and Roland Laferriere. He had many happy memories of growing up in a large French-Canadian family. When Ron was only 17, his family was struck by tragedy with the death of his father Roland from cancer as a result of radiation exposure from his military service.

Ron attended Merrimack College, graduating in 1975 with a degree in psychology. After college, inspired by the movie Jeremiah Johnson, Ron moved out west and worked in Yellowstone National Park for many summers. As a member of the waitstaff at Old Faithful Inn, he served the likes of Barbara Bush and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Many of his most cherished memories came from this time. He befriended Tom Stone, who became his lifelong adventure buddy. During these years, Ron explored the Rocky Mountain West, from the Canadian Rockies to the California coast.

Ron also began to develop an interest in working with children. He spent time working at a state-run inpatient psychiatric facility and at a group home, both located in Denver, Colorado. He went on to pursue a master’s degree in school psychology from the University of Montana in Missoula.

While attending graduate school, Ron met and fell rapidly in love with his life partner Debra Waite, who was working as a special education teacher in Missoula. They bonded over their shared love of nature and passion for working with children with special needs. They married in a simple celebration at Holland Lake Lodge in 1981.

Shortly after Ron graduated from the University of Montana in 1982, Ron and Deb relocated to Bozeman where he began his career in school psychology. They had three beloved daughters. Eventually Ron became the director of Gallatin-Madison Special Education Cooperative, where he supported students, families, and educators across numerous rural schools in Gallatin County. He became widely respected throughout the state for his advocacy for children with special needs. In his later years, he shared his extensive knowledge when he became a well-liked professor at Montana State University.

Aside from his family and career, Ron’s greatest passions were nature, photography and sports. He went on frequent backpacking trips in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks well into his 60s. He would often wake up early to head out for long hikes in the Yellowstone backcountry, photographing wolves and grizzly bears, and then return home in time for dinner with his wife. He was a long-time member of the Ridge Athletic Club and became well-known there for both his good nature and athletic ability – especially in racquetball and basketball. He was a star basketball player in the Senior Olympics for a number of years.

Some of Ron and Deb’s most cherished memories were in Seeley Lake, Montana, where they built a small cabin. They spent many summers and holidays there, finding joy in the simple moments: roasting s’mores around the fire, watching sunsets from the porch, and playing with their children at the lake.

Ron and Deb shared a remarkably close bond throughout their long marriage. When Debra was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in December 2016, they faced the challenges together. They cherished their time together until her death in September 2021, just one month shy of their 40th wedding anniversary.

Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Debra; his parents, Simonne and Roland Laferriere; and his sister, Diane, who died in infancy. He is survived by his three daughters, Jessica Hansen (Daniel), Jaclyn Laferriere (Kevin Kelly), and Erica Radley (Kevin); his cherished grandsons, Cedric and Sebastian; his siblings, Raymond (Kate), Roger (Melodie), Russel (Carolyn), and Susan (Lee) Wiborg; and several nieces and nephews.

Ron will be fondly remembered for his warmth and great sense of humor. He had a gift for bringing others along on his adventures through his photography and vivid storytelling. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, a deep love for wild places, and a family who will carry his stories with them always.

Ron’s memorial service will be held at the Best Western Plus GranTree Inn in Bozeman, on January 17, 2027, at 3 pm, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition or Big Brother, Big Sisters of Big Sky Country in his memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]