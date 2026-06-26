Obituary: Robert Laurence VanAusdol

Robert Laurence VanAusdol, lovingly known as "Rob," passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on June 23, 2026, in Bozeman, Montana, at the age of 62, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer.

Rob was born on October 28, 1963, in Bozeman, Montana, to Richard and Lorraine VanAusdol. A lifelong Bozeman resident, he built a life centered on family, hard work, friendship, and a deep appreciation for Montana's outdoors.

Rob graduated from Bozeman High School with the Class of 1982 and went on to attend Montana State University, where he studied political science for a few years. He dedicated nearly 30 years to Pacific Steel and Recycling, serving as manager for 16 of those before retiring. He was respected for his strong work ethic, leadership, and the lasting friendships he formed throughout his career.

On June 24, 1989, Rob married the love of his life, Merri, in Bozeman. Together they built a life filled with love, adventure, and unwavering devotion to their family.

Rob had an adventurous spirit and rarely passed up an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, snow skiing, water skiing, dirt biking, mountain biking, team roping, snowmobiling, camping, hiking, and golfing. More than the activities themselves, Rob treasured sharing these passions with his family and friends, creating countless memories on trails, mountains, rivers, and campgrounds.

Above all else, Rob was immensely proud of his daughters. Whether it was their accomplishments, milestones, or everyday successes, he celebrated their achievements with genuine pride and unwavering support, and nothing made him happier than watching them build lives of their own.

One of the greatest joys of Rob's life came in recent years when he became a grandfather. Spending precious time with Cali Rue while undergoing treatment in Florida—and later welcoming granddaughter Kinsley—brought Rob immeasurable happiness, purpose, and countless treasured moments during a challenging chapter of life.

Rob is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Merri VanAusdol; his mother, Lorraine VanAusdol; his stepmother, Gail VanAusdol; his sister, Shannon Roberts; his brother, Marty VanAusdol; his daughters, Brittney Ward (Chad) and Rachel VanAusdol; granddaughters, Calista and Kinsley Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard VanAusdol; his stepfather, Jim Smith; his maternal grandparents, Lee and Audrey Gover; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Lena VanAusdol.

Rob will be remembered for his generous heart, unwavering love for his family and friends, and the way he embraced every opportunity to be outdoors with the people he loved most. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the memories his family and friends will carry forever.

A Funeral Fervice honoring Rob's life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. A gathering to celebrate his life will follow at the Rocking R Bar, where family and friends are invited to share stories, memories, and light appetizers as they honor a life well lived.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

