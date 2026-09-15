Obituary: Paul Michael Davich

Paul Michael Davich, 77, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on September 12, 2026, following a long illness. He was a cherished father to three daughters, and his presence will be deeply missed.

Paul, who went by "Mike", was born in Bozeman on April 27, 1949, to Joseph and Edna Davich. In his youth, he was a golden gloves boxer and a very talented gymnast. He was quite the hellraiser from all accounts. He made an impression on all who knew him. He was very intelligent and loved studying the meanings of words just like his grandfather, Marco. Mike married Emby Christensen in West Yellowstone in 1974.

Paul is survived by his two daughters, Judah and Asenath. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Israel. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

