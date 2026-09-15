Obituary: Patrick O’Donnell

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Patrick O’Donnell, slipped away quietly September 12, 2026, on his way out to do his daily chores.

He was the second of four children, born June 1, 1948, to Alice M. O’Donnell and Patrick J. O’Donnell in Butte, MT. He grew up in Anaconda, graduating from Anaconda Central in 1966. After graduation, he joined the Army in 1968 and left for Vietnam shortly thereafter. During his time in Vietnam, 11 months and 23 days, he achieved an E-6 rank and three Bronze Stars, two for Valor and one for Meritorious Service.

In 1970, he met his beloved wife of 55 years, Peggy Bilodeau. They were married August 28, 1971, and together raised two children, Michael P., born in 1972, and Pamela J., born in 1975.

Together they moved to Belgrade in 1976 after he took a job as a feeder driver for UPS, later becoming a business agent for Teamsters Local #2, and subsequently moving to Secretary-Treasurer in the fall of 1994. He believed wholeheartedly in a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay. He also served on the Joint-Council #3 Executive Board until his retirement on December 31, 2005, striving to never work another day.

He was loyal to his Irish heritage, the color green, and good Irish whiskey. “Sláinte.” He loved his family above all else and took pride in all their accomplishments. He had three grandsons who were the apple of his eye, and he loved them dearly, accepting his token coined name of “Da.” He cherished his lifelong friends who became more like family than friends.

May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sunshine warm upon your face, The rain fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hands.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to thank a Serviceman for their service, hug your loved ones close, and raise a shot of Jameson when you think of him.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Alice B. and Patrick J. O’Donnell; and sister, Alice M. (Hon) O’Donnell.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Michael (Tina) and Pamela O’Donnell; and grandchildren, Nick (Elliott), Nathan (Alexyss), and Sean.

There will be a private Graveside Service for family and a public celebration of Pat at The Forge in Anaconda, MT on Thursday, September 17th at 2pm.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

