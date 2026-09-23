Obituary: Patrick Edward Matthews

Patrick Edward Matthews, 68, passed away on September 19, 2026, at his home in Belgrade, MT, with his loving family at his side, after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Patrick was born June 25, 1958, in La Jolla, CA, the second of six children to Joseph and Geraldine Matthews. In January 1995, he married Trina Voehl, and together they shared 31 beautiful years of marriage. They raised nine children in Joseph, OR, where Patrick worked as a wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for 39 years.

Patrick and his family moved to Belgrade, MT, in 2020. Patrick was devoted to his Catholic faith and served the church in countless ways, being a tireless example of integrity and quiet strength to his family and everyone he encountered. An avid outdoorsman, Pat encountered Christ in the beauty and solitude of the mountains.

Patrick is survived by his beloved wife, Trina; his nine children; and five grandchildren.

A visitation will be held for Patrick Sunday, September 27th, 5:00 p.m., at St John Vianney Catholic Church in Belgrade; Rosary and Vigil will follow beginning at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place Monday, September 28th, 10:00 a.m., at the church. A reception will follow. Patrick will be laid to rest in Joseph, Oregon.

The family suggests contributions in Patrick’s memory to the Missionaries of Charity, a nonprofit, at 727 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136, or its lawful successor.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

