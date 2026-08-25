Obituary: Patricia Ann Vogelsang “Nana”

Patricia Ann Vogelsang “Nana”, 79, of Bozeman, MT, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2026, with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren by her side.

She was born on June 17, 1947, in St. Louis, MO, to Earnis and Marguritte Wright.

Patricia married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jim Vogelsang, on April 27, 1973, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Patricia attended and graduated from Cape Central High School before continuing her education at Southeast Missouri State University. Following college, she began her 30-year career as a special ED teacher with the Cape Public Schools.

Patricia was deeply devoted to her family and her church. She was a friend to all as she never met a stranger and could always be counted on to be there for anyone who needed her. She was affectionately known as “Nana” not only by her grandchildren, but by all of their friends as well.

Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Vogelsang; parents, Earnis and Marguritte Wright; and brother, Dean Wright.

She is survived by her daughter, Kara (Mike) Albrecht; sister, Mary (Steve) Robert; brother, Tommy (Caroline) Wright; and grandchildren, Addison, Nolan, and Alice.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Light of Christ Fellowship, 554 Pronghorn Trail, Suite C, Bozeman, MT 59718. A livestream of the service can be watched at: https://youtube.com/@gallatinvalleylutheranfell3145?feature=shared [youtube.com]. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.