Obituary: Naida Jean Sievert

Naida Jean Sievert, a dedicated educator and the bedrock of her family, passed away in the early morning hours of September 16, 2026, at the age of 93.

Naida entered the world on February 12, 1933, born to Harold and Lois Korslund. She lived a rich, full life—so much so that she once remarked that if given the chance to live her life over again, she would “want it all the same.”

Following her graduation from Gallatin High School, Naida enrolled at Montana State University (M.S.U.) to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. She went on to fulfill that dream beautifully in the Gallatin Valley. Her teaching career spanned decades, beginning in Belgrade and concluding where her journey began, back at M.S.U. Her passion, patience, and dedication to educating youth will live on through the hundreds of students whose lives she touched.

Along the way, she met the love of her life, Cecil Jack Sievert (Jack). They married on June 7, 1958, and together they raised two children, Jacqueline (Jacki) and Scott. Naida was a cornerstone of the family business, fostering the success of Jack’s construction company behind the scenes. When she wasn’t in the classroom, she was managing the books and handling payroll. One memorable summer, she even acted as the camp chef, cooking meals out of a small trailer for Jack’s crew while they built a home on Swan Lake.

Naida is survived by her daughter, Jacki (Randy); her son, Scott (Melody); her five grandchildren, Tyson, Alicia, Alexandra, Shelby, and Amber; and 12 cherished great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her parents, Harold and Lois Korslund; her sister, Mary Winstead and her brother Karsten Korslund.

The family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

