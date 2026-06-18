Obituary: Mary Lou Brewer

Mary Lou Brewer, 79, of Bozeman went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2026.

Born on November 7, 1946 to Bo Ingemar and Henrietta (Bauer) Hanson in Chicago, Illinois, Mary Lou grew up alongside her two sisters, Frances(Mickey) and Linnea. Together, they attended Saint Scholastica, an all-girls school in the Roger’s Park neighborhood.

Following high school, her first job was as a telephone operator. She then worked as a secretary in Chicago before being in sales while she lived in Springfield, MO. Her longest career was as a secretary for the El Paso School System in El Paso, TX.

It was on a trip to visit her best friend in San Diego, CA that Mary Lou would meet a handsome young sailor named Tom Brewer. They were married on April 19, 1969, and just celebrated 57 years together. Together, they were blessed with one daughter, Carrie Elizabeth.

In Mary Lou’s free time, she enjoyed staying busy. In Bozeman, she enjoyed water aerobics at The Ridge, Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday with Tom at the Senior Center, playing dominos and cards with friends, and even occasionally taking trips to the Cats Paw for Bingo. Mary Lou was a joy to be around with a dry wit and was always ready for a laugh.

Above all, Mary Lou loved her family and Jesus. They were her top priority, always.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; and younger sister, Linnea Hanson.

She will be missed by her husband, Tom; daughter Carrie Elizabeth (Jason) Dietrich; sister, Frances (Mickey) Conino; grandchildren, Bo, Ella, and Lucy; as well as many other family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish on Thursday, June 25th at 11 A.M. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

