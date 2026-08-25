Obituary: Mandy Kathleen (Ditterline) Hansen

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." — Irish Proverb

Mandy Kathleen (Ditterline) Hansen

June 5, 1970 - August 21, 2026

She recently described her life as “dull but happy”, but Mandy Kathleen (Ditterline) Hansen was anything but dull. She was bright and funny and sarcastic, and she never stopped looking for and finding beauty wherever she went.

Born the third daughter to Raymond and Sharon Ditterline on June 5, 1970, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, her early years were spent hamming it up to make sure she had the attention of her older sisters and parents. All spindly arms and legs, and Oscar-worthy drama, she was the adored glue in the family.

Mandy lived most of her life in Bozeman, Montana, with years in the Pacific NW, Colorado and Minnesota sprinkled in. She tried a lot of different versions of herself: “new wave” rebel, actress and model, art student, coffee shop owner. She was one of the oldest students in her classes while finishing her degree and working full time at Montana State University. Much to her own astonishment, she became a joiner of clubs, reading and cooking with new friends. She was a music connoisseur, collector of art, and recently obsessed explorer of Mexico and Central America. She became a work of art after researching and seeking out tattoo artists she loved. She would travel to them to add to her personal gallery. Her favorite self was as “Safety-Mom” (cape included) to her much-loved son Jerzy, Grandma to the joy of her life Theodore, and wife to her best friend Erik. She and Erik spent many weekends searching out hot springs, live music, antique/thrift stores, and microbreweries. He was her partner in all her adventures.

Her recent months were spent fighting cancer that appeared suddenly and spread quickly. Much like Mandy, it was anything but ordinary. There were many caregivers, nurses, and Doctors who helped her along this final journey, for whom we are all eternally grateful. She lost her fight on August 21, 2026, surrounded by the people she loved most.

Mandy is survived by her husband, Erik Hansen; son, Jerzy Hansen; daughter-in-law, Molly Hansen; grandson, Theodore Hansen; mother, Sharon Ditterline; and sisters, Colleen Kinnear and Shannon Stoltz. Brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dan Hansen, Shannon Williams and Maren Woods. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews: Carson Stoltz, Elliot Stoltz, Genevieve Hansen, Birch Hansen, Maxwell Hansen, Natagan Woods, Raina Woods. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Ditterline. We were all so lucky to have been loved by her.

If you are looking for a way to show Mandy that you loved her, take that trip you always wanted to take. Buy the piece of art that makes your heart smile. Sing loudly to a song that makes you feel something. Remember there is beauty everywhere; sometimes you have to look harder. Most importantly, tell the people in your life how much you love them.

A celebration of all the fabulous things about Mandy may happen at a time and place yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to places that were important to Mandy: The Archie Bray Foundation https://archiebray.org/join-give/ways-to-support-the-bray/ KGLT https://donate.kglt.net/

MD Anderson Metaplastic Breast Cancer Research https://mdanderson.donordrive.com/participants/MetaplasticTNBC_Yam

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

