Obituary: LTC (RET) Dewitt H Ward

LTC (RET) Dewitt H Ward, known as DH to friends and family or "Darling Husband" as his beloved wife, Jane of 57 years, calls him, passed away on April 29, 2026, at his home in Bozeman, MT. DH was born on August 9, 1934, in Midlothian, Texas, to Elgin K & Ruth Ward.

During his early years in Midlothian, he spent time helping his dad on their farm and playing football at Midlothian High School. After graduating from high school at the age of 16, he enrolled in the ROTC program at Texas Tech and joined the National Guard. After graduating in 1955 at the age of 20, he was commissioned in the US ARMY, embarking on a distinguished 25-year career. DH service included training missions in Okinawa, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea. DH continued his service, completing two tours in Vietnam as a Green Beret/Special Forces/Commander. In addition to his leadership skills, DH was a trained paratrooper, jumping from airplanes for parachute training demonstrations. His family would occasionally watch these impressive displays.

The family life was deeply intertwined with DH's military service. Over his military career, his family moved from Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Colorado, Kansas, Washington State, and Germany. DH never forgot his children when on non-family tours. We would receive frequent letters and sometimes voice recordings from wherever he was stationed, even from Vietnam, with drawings of "Peanuts "cartoons and jokes about the Cowboys not being able to win against the Packers. He shared his love of travel and the outdoors with us, taking us on camping trips across several states at a time between station assignments. He showed us God's beautiful handiwork of our country, from the gulf coast, to the coast of Virginia, mountains of Colorado and Washington State to the flats of Kansas and of course the Texas landscape.

DH final assignment was in Zweibrucken, Germany from 1974-1977. After retiring in 1977, DH & Jane moved back to Entiat, Washington, where they worked on their 300 -acre apple orchard. They loved the mountains and the river surrounding their apple orchard.

In 1990, DH and Jane moved to Bozeman, MT to enjoy some of their favorite activities, skiing, camping, hunting, running and fishing. They served as Big Sky Mountain Ski Hosts for over 20 years, helping and assisting skiers from all over the world at Big Sky.

He enjoyed working on his ranch and making sure everything was kept in immaculate condition. In addition, he enjoyed working in his workshop, working on projects, building things for the ranch and for friends. He found joy in helping his friends on many projects.

DH's story is one of service, resilience, and family; reflecting a life devoted to his country, and loved ones.

DH is survived by his loving wife, Jane of Bozeman; his five children, son, Mark Cota (Karen) Augusta, GA, daughter, Joanne Peterson (Gary) Bozeman, MT, daughter, Cindy Ward Halbach (Jason) Waco TX, daughter, Vicki Ward Koen (Bud) Hallsburg, TX, and son, Rick Ward ( Diana) Throckmorton, TX; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

DH was preceded in death by his grandsons, L.J. Clayton and Ted Clayton.

A celebration of DH's life was held June 12, 2026 at Dokken-Nelson followed by graveside service with military honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Should friends desire, donations can be made to Warriors & Quiet Waters, 351 Evergreen Drive-Ste A, Bozeman, MT 59718.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]