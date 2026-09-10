Obituary: Leslie "Les" Dale Essex

Leslie "Les" Dale Essex, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 19, 1935, in Bozeman, Montana, Les was a man of quiet depth, strong faith, and steady purpose who rooted his life deeply on the family ranch, living his entire 91 years in the Gallatin Valley.

Les defined his life by the enduring commitments he kept. His greatest partnership began in 1959 when he married his beloved wife, Darlene. Together on their 390 acres, they built a beautiful life and legacy, welcoming and raising their four children—Leslie, Lynette, Jim, and Heidi—and celebrating a remarkable 67 years of marriage earlier this year. Les balanced the demanding schedule of working full-time at the Ideal Cement plant while simultaneously running 125 head of Hereford cows on the ranch. This labor of love created a lifetime of rich memories for his family—from the tender moments of bringing vulnerable calves into the warmth of the family home during calving season, to their children's fond memories on the tractors and equipment to take care of the cattle.

An authentic Montanan at heart, Les possessed a quiet soul and a timeless style. An avid reader, his quiet moments were often spent turning the pages of his well-worn scriptures or losing himself in a good western book, finding wisdom in the faith and grit of both. He loved his western music, and you would rarely see him without his signature cowboy hat and boots.

Beyond his family and work, Les’s true passion was found on the bowling lanes. He spent his early years bowling at Manhattan Lanes until it closed, and then at The Bowl in Bozeman, cementing a lifelong pursuit of the sport. Because Les did not like to fly, their vacations were centered around National Bowling Tournaments; he and Darlene would load up the car for road-trip escapes across the country with close friends to attend Nationals year after year. He remained a formidable competitor well into his twilight years; his skill never wavered, and he proudly maintained an impressive average over 170 while continuing to league bowl right up into his 89th year of life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his sister, Margaret Vander Ark; his children, Leslie (Dwayne) Dyson, Lynette (Lloyd) Seavey, Jim (Terri) Essex, and Heidi (Corey) Hill; his 12 grandchildren, Chris, April, Matt, Miranda, Amber, Gordon, Nikki, Darcie, Kari, Colton, Levi, and Sami; over two dozen great and great-great-grandchildren; as well as a large circle of extended family and friends whose lives were enriched by his steady presence.

A celebration of Les’s life will be held Friday, September 11, at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Belgrade (107 S. Broadway).

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

