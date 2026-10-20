Obituary: Katherine "Kay" Elizabeth Bailey

Katherine “Kay” Bailey, 72, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Kay was born January 27, 1954, in Fort Benton, Montana to John and Eleanor (Pimperton) Kelly. She grew up on the family ranch along the Teton River where she spent her time raising Hereford cattle the cowboy way and riding horses to the river with her siblings and cousins. She graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1972. She went to college to pursue a degree as a Vet Tech. Over the years, Kay stayed close to her ranching & veterinary roots, rescuing and nursing many an animal from cats to calves back to health.

For more than 40 years, Kay shared her life with her beloved husband, Richard “Rick” Bailey. Together, they built a beautiful family and a life filled with love, partnership, and countless memories. Kay worked side by side with Rick, standing by his side through life’s adventures and challenges. Their years together were a testament to the strength of their bond and the love they shared.

Kay found great joy in quilting, pouring her heart and creativity into every piece she made. For her, quilting was about more than fabric and thread; it was a way to show love. She delighted in giving her handmade creations to family, friends, and others, sharing a little piece of herself with everyone who was fortunate enough to receive one. Each quilt was a gift of warmth, comfort, and kindness that reflected the generous spirit she carried throughout her life.

Kay was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and a woman whose generous heart touched the lives of many. There was rarely a sporting event or school activity she missed. She was a dedicated 4-H leader who spent many hours organizing the Benton Buddies 4-H Club. Her life was built around family, love, hard work, and a passion for creating beautiful things to share with others. Above all, Kay treasured her family.

Kay also had a special appreciation for horses and a love of fabric that was as boundless as her imagination. She often said, “You can never have enough fabric or horses,” a saying that perfectly captured her personality, her passions, and the things that brought her happiness.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tim Kelly.

Kay is survived by her husband of 40 years Richard “Rick” Bailey; her children: Nikki (Stephen) Bailey-Will, Bryan (Liz) Bailey, Leigh (Brandon) Udelhoven, and Molly (Jake) Willson; grandchildren: Morgan, Destry, Deacon, Bennett, Trenna, Lane, and Ellie and siblings: Eileen Coates, Ed (Connie) Kelly, and Con Kelly.

A special Thank You to Amber Nelson for the care and support provided to Kay over the last few years.

Kay’s memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Benton. Her burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kay’s honor may be made to the Dedman Foundation or to Chouteau County 4-H Council. Please visit Kay’s online memorial at www.bentonfh.com [bentonfh.com] to share a message of condolence with her family.

