Obituary: Jonathan Foote

Jonathan Foote

A handsome cowboy rode into the herd with his well-worn felt hat, starched shirt, blue jeans and signature red bandana in his back pocket and cut his last cow on May 22, 2026. That was the passing of Jonathan Foote at his beloved ranch outside of Livingston, Montana.

Jon was born to Ray and Rosann (Lipe) Foote on May 30, 1935, in London, England, where his father was a colonel in the US Army during World War II. His family, when stateside, lived in New Jersey. Jon attended Eaglebrook School, Phillips Academy (Andover), Rhode Island School of Design and Yale University. Jon married Ann Webster in 1956, and they had two children, Jonathan, Jr. and Timothy. Jon graduated from Yale University’s School of Architecture in 1964 and founded the Environmental Design Group architecture practice in New Haven. Jon married Anna Hilterhaus in 1965. They had two children, Nathaniel and Anna. In 1976, after his second divorce, Jon sold his Connecticut farm, loaded two horses into a horse trailer and headed west to pursue his childhood dream of being a cowboy.

In 1978, Jon bought the T Square Ranch outside of Livingston. The house was built in 1906 and reflected much of Jon’s love of old, rustic buildings. Jon was drawn to old dude ranches, homesteads and log cabins. He was the visionary as to the use of old buildings and materials to create architectural designs inspired by his love and understanding of the Western landscapes and culture. Many other architects and construction companies tried to imitate Jon’s work, but none could measure up to the original Jonathan Foote. Jon became a legend in the architectural world, but you would never know this by his sometimes scruffy cowboy attire and affection for hanging out at dive bars.

Jon taught architecture at Montana State University for several years. His students adored him and many of them eventually worked for him when in 1979, Jon founded Jonathan Foote & Associates in Livingston, Montana. Eventually, the MSU Architecture Department named their staff conference room after Jon. He always joked that part of his contract with the University was that he would never have to attend a staff meeting. In 2004, Jon’s teaching, career and character were recognized by MSU with the University’s bestowing of an Honorary Doctorate.

In 1985, Jon married Jennifer Williams and they later divorced. In 1987, Jon founded On Site Management Construction. He was devoted to both companies and to the people who worked for him. Jon was deeply respected and well-loved by his employees. He was cherished for his creativity, impeccable work product and ear for listening.

In 1993, Jon married Kathy Reiser. They raised their daughter, Meghan, at the T Square, and shared their love of horses, ranching, travel, sports, family and friends.

Jon and his close friend, Steve Claiborn, purchased Hunter’s Hot Springs ranch in the late-1990’s. Some of the greatest times of Jon’s life were on this ranch. He loved the cattle and the beauty of the ranch, as well as the big Montana skies, huge pastures and roaring Yellowstone River. Jon suffered debilitating strokes in 2000 and 2001, and a Parkinson’s diagnosis in the mid-2000’s. With his love of life, fierce determination to get better, and Kathy and Meghan’s steadfast support, Jon made a remarkable recovery. After the strokes, Jon decided it would be better to drive around the ranch instead of riding horseback for long hours. On his sojourns, he loved to shoot gophers from his Expedition. One day he came home with a bullet hole in the hood of his car. Kathy asked him how that happened. He said that a gopher had charged him and he had to shoot fast! Kathy and Jon laughed for days.

After moving west, Jon rode the cutting horse circuit in Wyoming and Montana. Over time, he channeled his incredible energy, support and networking abilities into improving the National Cutting Horse Association, as well as regional cutting horse associations. Jon was inducted into the NCHA Member’s Hall of Fame in 2004. In 2024, he received the prestigious NCHA Modine Smith Humanitarian Award.

Jon loved competition … cutting, tennis, golf, skiing, hockey, soccer, even liar’s poker was an important competition for him. Jon was a great friend to legions of people with his warm smile, endearing charm and genuine interest in every person he met. Who could ever forget his smile, sparkling eyes and bushy eyebrows? Jon never met a stranger and never made an enemy. He was always curious, brilliant, kind, thoughtful, naughty and funny. He was a true leader, a great companion and an immense talent.

My cowboy … go catch Peppy or Barney and cut the toughest cow in the herd. You will hold it … you always did.

Jon is survived by his wife, Kathy, children, Tim Foote, Anna Foote, Nathaniel Foote (Pamela St. Clair) and Meghan Foote-Windmueller (Matt), as well as his brothers, Ray Foote (Penny Johnston Foote) and Geof Foote (Vanessa), daughters-in-law, Kerrie Foote and Eliot Foote, and grandchildren Lindsey Foote, Bowie Foote, Whitney Foote and Addison Squires, and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and literally thousands of friends made along his journey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Rosann, his son, Jonathan Foote, Jr., and sisters-in-law, Anne Mueller Foote and Kathie Foote. A private memorial service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MSU School of Architecture.

To offer condolences, visit www.franzen-davis.com.

