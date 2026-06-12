Obituary: John 'Jack' Saunders

John “Jack” Saunders, 95

Jack Saunders passed away in Bozeman, MT, on June 1, 2026.

Jack was born in Butte on March 24, 1931, the first son of English parents, Ivy (Hall) and John Saunders. Growing up in Butte, his father was a shift boss at the Mountain Con Mine, which instilled in Jack a lifelong appreciation for hard work. He developed an early love of sports, playing basketball at Emerson Grade School, and went on to excel in football at Butte High School, earning his first varsity letter in 1947. In 2022, he proudly received the distinguished honor of becoming a Diamond B—a special milestone within the historic Silver B’s organization that honors Butte High football players who first lettered 75 years prior. The football field gave Jack two things he carried throughout his life: lifelong friends and a deep understanding of the importance of teamwork.

He fell in love with his high school classmate, Bertie Bailey, and they were married in April of 1951. Jack’s Air Force duties soon took them to the Texas Gulf, where he excelled in electronics and was assigned to maintain radar systems on B-36 bombers until his honorable discharge in 1955, at which point the couple returned home to Montana

Jack dedicated his entire civilian career to Mountain Bell. He began as an installer and was proud to be part of the crew that brought automated dial telephone service to Bozeman in 1956. A natural leader, he became a District Manager at an early age, working in Helena, Great Falls and Billings, and ultimately capped off his career at Mountain Bell Headquarters in Helena.

His proudest role was as a father, welcoming his son Jon in 1965, followed by his daughter Scotta, two years later. Jack loved all things sports and cultivated that love in his children and grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to watch a game or pass along a lesson that he learned on the field. Losing his father in a mining accident when Jack was 18 deeply shaped him. Instead of letting it harden him, it made him strong, selfless, and entirely present for his family and friends.

Outside of family and work, Jack had one hobby: fly-fishing, preferably on the Big Hole River. The family spent countless days camping and fishing by Glen. He was a master fly fisherman, known for his ability to cast a wet fly all the way across the river, dropping it perfectly on the edge of the bank.

In 2024, Jack moved to Aspen Pointe in Bozeman, where he enjoyed a rich final chapter surrounded by family and new friends.

Jack is survived by his son, Jon, and his wife, Merisa; his daughter, Scotta, and her husband, Mike Wood; his grandsons, Luke Wood and wife Olivia and Gator Wood; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Carlyn Saunders; and his lifelong friends, Don Archibald and Don McAuliffe. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Bertie Saunders; his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Barbara Saunders; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Karen Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Saunders Family Endowed Scholarship. Send checks with ‘Saunders’ in the memo line to: Carroll College - OIA, 1601 N. Benton Ave., Helena, MT 59625, or call 406-447-4406 for memorial via credit card, or to the charity of your choice.

A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Helena with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

