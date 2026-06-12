Obituary: John Alston

John Alston never met a stranger.

Whether he was teaching an EMT class, checking in on a friend, talking water, cheering on the MSU Bobcats or the Carolina Panthers, or catching up on the latest public safety happenings, John had a way of making people feel known. He was loyal, curious, direct, and deeply invested in the people around him. He cared fiercely about his family, his friends, his community, and the work to which he dedicated his life.

John passed away on June 6, 2026, at the age of 66, following a courageous battle with Corticobasal Degeneration, leaving behind a legacy of service, mentorship, friendship, and love far too soon.

Born on September 2, 1959, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Ray and Margaret Alston, John grew up alongside his younger brother, Jim (Connie) Alston. There was never a dull moment in the Alston household, where a deep foundation of hard work, community impact, and family was instilled early on. As a young man, John earned the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment he remained proud of throughout his life. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1977 and often reminded people, with a smile, “Thank heaven for the Class of '77.”

Shortly after graduation, John enlisted in the United States Air Force. His service brought him to Montana as a member of the 341st Strategic Missile Wing's Periodic Maintenance Team at Malmstrom Air Force Base. What began as a military assignment became a lifelong home. John fell in love with Montana, eventually settling in Bozeman and dedicating the rest of his life to serving the community he loved.

John began his career with the City of Bozeman in 1987, working in the Sanitation Department before finding his professional home in the Water Department in 1989. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become Superintendent, a position he proudly held for more than 20 years.

To John, water was never just about infrastructure. It was about people. It was about protecting public health, serving the community, and leaving things better than he found them. If there was an emergency of any kind within the City of Bozeman, you could expect to see the Water Department Superintendent's truck nearby, with John offering to close streets or assist in any way he could. This included the downtown explosion in 2009. Within 90 seconds, John was on the scene—assisting in the search for casualties, securing the area, and guiding first responders. He later said that this was one of the proudest days of his career because of how the City and its people came together.

Under John's leadership, Bozeman's water system earned recognition at both the state and national levels. He received numerous honors from the American Water Works Association (AWWA), culminating in the organization's prestigious Lifetime Honorary Member Award. He served as Vice President of the AWWA and contributed to numerous committees focused on safe and sustainable water systems across the country. Among his other significant accomplishments, John received the George Warren Fuller Award in 2011 and served on the prestigious Water Utility Council. John was fiercely proud of Bozeman water and was known to remind people while traveling that tap water elsewhere simply "wasn't Bozeman water.”

His public service was never limited to his work with the City. John was a firefighter and dedicated much of his life to EMS and public safety. He served as an EMT with Hall's Emergency, MedTrans, and AMR, eventually becoming an EMT instructor and training thousands of EMTs throughout Montana.

John took teaching seriously. He believed excellence mattered. He expected his students to be prepared, accountable, and committed to doing things the right way. Many former students would tell you he was tough; those same students would also tell you he cared deeply, spoke honestly, and always wanted people to become the very best versions of themselves.

It was through EMS that John met the love of his life, Mary. Married in 2002, John and Mary built a life centered on service, family, friendship, and adventure. They were inseparable, teaching together for more than a decade, traveling extensively, welcoming beloved pets into their home, and creating a family that brought John immense pride and joy.

John was extraordinarily proud of his son, Senior Chief Petty Officer Killian Alston, of the United States Navy. He followed Killian's career with the same enthusiasm and pride he brought to everything he loved. One of his favorite memories was joining Killian on a Navy voyage from Hawaii to San Diego, an experience he treasured until the very end. His relationship with Killian's wife, Christa, grew far beyond that of father-in-law and daughter-in-law. During times when Killian was serving overseas, Christa became a trusted advocate, caregiver, and source of unwavering support. John loved her dearly and often spoke of her as another daughter.

Along with Mary came Melissa McMahon and Matthew Adams, whom John loved as his own. He celebrated their accomplishments, shared in their lives, and cherished the family they built together.

Becoming "Grandpa" was one of John's greatest joys. His grandchildren, Kylen, Bridger, and Beckett, brought endless pride, laughter, and happiness to his life. He never missed an opportunity to brag about them, celebrate their milestones, or simply enjoy their time together.

No matter how many years he spent in Montana, John never lost his Southern roots. Friends and family could always count on hearing a "yes sir" or "yes ma'am,” and a respectful greeting delivered with a warmth that made everyone feel welcome. His manners were genuine, and so was his loyalty.

John will be remembered by many titles: husband, father, grandfather, brother, veteran, superintendent, EMT, instructor, mentor, colleague, and friend.

For more than six decades, John invested in people. He taught them. He challenged them. He encouraged them. He checked in on them. He cared about what was happening in their lives, and he cared deeply about his family, friends, students, and community. If you were fortunate enough to know him, chances are your life is better because he was part of it.

John is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Killian Alston, and wife, Christa; his grandchildren Kylen (16), Bridger (9), and Beckett (6); his stepchildren, Melissa McMahon and Matthew Adams; his brother, Jim Alston and wife, Connie; and many extended family members, friends, colleagues, former students, and community members whose lives were made better because John was a part of them.

Services for John will begin Tuesday, June 16, 10 A.M., at the Veteran's Columbarium at Sunset Hills Cemetery, with Military Honors. A Celebration of Life with reception will follow at 11 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church, 121 S. Willson. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]