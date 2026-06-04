Obituary: Jesse LeRoy Perry

Jesse LeRoy Perry was born on May 13, 1936, in Livingston, Montana, to Dick Chester Perry and Helen Eileen Borden Perry. He married the love of his life, Goldie Kamps, on May 29, 1960, in Livingston. After a long and well-lived life, Jesse passed away in Belgrade, Montana, on May 31, 2026, at the age of 90.

Jesse grew up in Park County, Montana, and graduated from Clyde Park High School.

He married Goldie after a short six-month courtship. Together they built a life filled with family gatherings, garage-sale adventures, and square dancing. They enjoyed many happy years together and were blessed with two children, Marsha (Erroll) Perry and Russell Perry.

After graduating from Clyde Park High School, Jesse joined the United States Army, where he trained as a mechanic working on landing craft. His military service was cut short when his mother passed away. With his father already gone and younger siblings still at home, Jesse returned to Montana to help support his family.

He spent most of his working career in Montana's lumber industry. Over the years, he held a variety of positions in sawmills, including millwright and purchasing agent. He took pride in his work and especially enjoyed the friendships he made along the way.

Outside of work, he was an avid fisherman and hunter who appreciated Montana's outdoors and the time spent there with family and friends.

When Jesse and Goldie wanted to take the family on a trip to see the ocean, camping trailers were beyond their budget. So instead, Jesse purchased a retired school bus and transformed it into a family RV complete with bunks, a kitchen, and even a wood-burning stove. Years later, when he decided he needed a root cellar, Jesse once again found an unconventional solution. He dug a big trench, backed the school bus in, and then pulled out the undercarriage and front end. He covered it with dirt and added a cement entryway. As far as anyone knows, the Perrys were the owners of the only root cellar with an "Emergency Exit" sign on the back wall.

Jesse had a gift for making people feel welcome. He approached life with love, good humor, and hope, and believed that most problems could be eased by a good laugh, a game of cribbage, or an evening of square dancing. Whether talking with family, friends, or someone he had just met, Jesse had a way of making people feel seen, heard, and valued.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Helen Perry; his siblings Robert Perry, Peggy Zierlein, Glenn Perry, and Dick Perry; and his beloved wife, Goldie.

He is survived by his brothers, Art (Alice) Perry and Chuck Perry; his sister-in-law, Cara Perry; his children, Marsha (Erroll) Perry and Russell Perry and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Special thanks to the caring staff of Beehive Homes of Belgrade and Home Instead for their kindness and support.

Jesse will be greatly missed, but we are comforted knowing he is reunited with Goldie.

Services will be held Monday, June 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home.

